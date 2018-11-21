LETTER: Debt load crushes optimism

It was exciting to attend the recent SA Investment Conference in Sandton with the cream of local business executives and international investors from so many countries attending under the patronage of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

It was dubbed Davos comes to Sandton, and was much needed one day after the medium-term budget policy statement that shocked a lot of people with its naked honesty and the problems the country faces.

The climate at the conference was warm, exciting, animating and electrifying at times. It was amazing to see that everyone, for a change, was on the same page, especially with the promises made and the pledges amounting to R290bn. There was huge excitement when Ramaphosa declared that the “investment strike is over”.

But, unfortunately, last week a report came out saying the Road Accident Fund has a black hole amounting to R260bn and is technically insolvent, then another one that municipalities owe Eskom R17bn, and water debt is a similar amount.

The pledges made at the investment conference won’t be enough to cover these three holes, let alone all the other ones that keep getting bigger.

After this bad news my exuberance is gone and my tail is again between my legs.

JM Bouvier

Bryanston

