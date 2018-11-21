LETTER: Battle for SA’s constitutional democracy

There will be little certainty about the content of policy or the strength of property rights for many years after the 2019 poll.

Property rights are the foundation of every free and open society. They underpin investment decisions and anchor human liberty. They are also indivisible. The land-reform issue is simply being used as the thin end of a much larger property-rights wedge.

Allow the state to seize land without compensation and it is a simple matter to expand the precedent to wherever else there is wealth to be extracted.

What will play out over the next several years is therefore a battle for SA’s survival as a constitutional democracy and its prospects as a free and prosperous society.

Only if we win that battle will we be able to rebuild the society and its economy and give people a realistic prospect of upward mobility. But if the battle is lost an exceptionally difficult economic and political era lies ahead.

Frans Cronje

CEO, Institute of Race Relations

