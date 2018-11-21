LETTER: Attacks on Gordhan a repeat of Nkrumah affair

It was not a good year for Kwame Nkrumah in 1966. His February peacekeeping visit to the Far East enabled his enemies to stage a coup d’état. Nkrumah’s mistake was to warn African leaders about their heavy dependence on Western countries. African leaders were not ready for his vision of a unified and self-reliant Africa and Nkrumah was attacked and his reputation soiled.

SA is witnessing a repeat of the Nkrumah affair. Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan is under constant attack for asking the nation to connect the dots of corruption. He is called a sellout and the looters are celebrated as heroes.

President Cyril Ramaphosa prefers self-preservation to defending his minister. It was the same for Popo Molefe. He fought on his own to clean up the Passenger Rail Agency of SA with no support from the ANC and the government of Jacob Zuma.

Molefe took on two chief executives who were protected by a cabinet minister. The propaganda campaign against Molefe failed. He stood his ground and Daniel Mthimkhulu is no longer the provider of too-tall trains and Lucky Motana is no longer the Father Christmas of fools.

The architects of corruption never sleep and, unfortunately, the country is running short of ethical leaders such as Molefe and Gordhan.

Ramaphosa has no answer to Zuma and his cronies. Mmusi Maimane and the DA have no vision to save SA. As for the EFF, I would rather vote Zuma back into power. Bantu Holomisa cannot be trusted if what is happening in Nelson Mandela Bay is anything to go by. Where does that leave voters?

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane, Via e-mail