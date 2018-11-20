LETTER: Tried and tested cricket

There’s something most exciting about test cricket when a side on the cusp of losing a match ends up with a spectacular turnaround to snatch victory.

It’s this that has kept the longer format of the game going for nearly 150 years, despite the many naysayers who have punted for four-dayers, instead of the customary five, or even a one-innings contest in the face of dwindling spectators at some venues.

With Pakistan and the West Indies almost always featuring in these bizarre games, the latest one included, a seemingly easy target became a nightmarish scramble for just 30-odd runs to claim a win.

Add to this the many thrillers that have entertained cricket lovers at great ovals and the gentleman’s game survives again, despite the scandals, the bets, the deaths and the racism that robbed so many players in SA from plying their trade.

Cricket now features players born in other countries and qualifying to play for adoptive ones. The multifaceted, multinational makeup of a team with a Pakistani facing another, but on opposite sides, makes the game a truly global contest.

Long live test cricket.

Abdul Razak Modak

Johannesburg