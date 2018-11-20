Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Tried and tested cricket

20 November 2018 - 05:03
There’s something most exciting about test cricket when a side on the cusp of losing a match ends up with  a spectacular turnaround to snatch victory.

It’s this that has kept the longer format of the game going for nearly 150 years, despite the many naysayers who have punted for four-dayers, instead of the customary five, or even a one-innings contest in the face of dwindling spectators at some venues.

With Pakistan and the West Indies almost always featuring in these bizarre games, the latest one included, a seemingly easy target became a nightmarish scramble for just 30-odd runs to claim a win.

Add to this the many thrillers that have entertained cricket lovers at great ovals and the gentleman’s game survives again, despite the scandals, the bets, the deaths and the racism that robbed so many players in SA from plying their trade.

Cricket now features players born in other countries and qualifying to play for adoptive ones. The multifaceted, multinational makeup of a team with a Pakistani facing another, but on opposite sides, makes the game a truly global contest.

Long live test cricket.

Abdul Razak Modak
Johannesburg

Blitz leave it to the final over to turn up the heat

The Cape Town team overcome Durban’s Heat in a final-over thriller
Sport
1 day ago

Wheels fall off as Proteas crash against Windies

SA will have to bat much better than they did against West Indies in St Lucia if they want to stay alive in the World T20
Sport
4 days ago

AB to lead Spartans into battle at Mzansi Super League

Cricket ace De Villiers comes with lots of experience for the Pretoria side
Sport
6 days ago

Big hitter Chloe Tryon aims for maiden T20 half century

Tryon has yet to make a 50 in a T20‚ and Thursday’s game against West Indies in St Lucia will be as good a place as any to put that right
Sport
5 days ago

NEIL MANTHORP: New cricket ventures a concern on both sides of the world

England Cricket Board’s city-based T20 tournament and the six-team Mzansi Super League have challenges to overcome to deliver world class tournaments
Opinion
7 days ago

