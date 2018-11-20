LETTER: Self-destructing ANC heads for defeat

With shock and awe the ANC is self-destructing. Its entire leadership has been compromised by men and women who betrayed trust, lied under oath, violated the constitution, misled parliament, sacrificed honesty and distorted the truth unashamedly.

These unforgivable acts of political lunacy will undoubtedly lead to defeat in 2019. The political seismic shock waves are being felt across the entire political landscape. Is this a calculated risk to regain the moral high ground, or an act of desperation? Our national politics have moved beyond the bounds of extreme partisanship into the realm of political madness. Our leaders are in political denial as the country is reduced to ashes.

The ANC juggernaut is in serious trouble. It’s a vertiginous decline for a party that gave so much to so many. It frittered away its gains in a huge maze of corruption scandals. The dominance of certain factions hobbles nimble decision-making, perpetuates a feudal political culture, encourages sycophancy, stifles inner-party democracy and smothers talent.

Political parties like the ANC, with a rich and storied history, do not fade away. A party of the fabled “masses” that which once claimed to represent every interest is rapidly losing support in the country’s intensely fragmented polity. At this critical juncture in our history, we have become a traumatised nation.

Are we heading for a cataclysmic showdown and a reality check in 2019?

Farouk Araie

Johannesburg