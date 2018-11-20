LETTER: Eskom’s fall from grace

With barefaced cheek we are asked to be grateful to Eskom for the utility having “saved the day” on Sunday. We need to thank Eskom for simply doing its job.

Those who comprise SA’s senior generation well remember an era dating back to the 1970s, 1980s and early 1990s when the term “load-shedding” was unheard of. Those were the days when Eskom’s management was highly capable, scrupulously honest and reputable. Eskom was not only run as a lean, streamlined business but was designed to act in the best interests of SA’s citizens.

Alas, how the mighty have fallen.

John Spira

Johannesburg