Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Eskom’s fall from grace

The power utility used to be able to deliver and act in the best interests of SA’s citizens

20 November 2018 - 05:03
Picture: MARK WESSELS
With barefaced cheek we are asked to be grateful to Eskom for the utility having “saved the day” on Sunday. We need to thank Eskom for simply doing its job.

Those who comprise SA’s senior generation well remember an era dating back to the 1970s, 1980s and early 1990s when the term “load-shedding” was unheard of. Those were the days when Eskom’s management was highly capable, scrupulously honest and reputable. Eskom was not only run as a lean, streamlined business but was designed to act in the best interests of SA’s citizens.

Alas, how the mighty have fallen.

John Spira
Johannesburg

Eskom teeters closer to the edge

Coal supply crisis adds to litany of woes that could see blackouts over Christmas
Business
2 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Eskom turns to the quick high of diesel to get it through slump

The power utility faces a supply crunch, not because it can’t find coal but because producers want the market price
National
1 day ago

GAVIN KEETON: Eskom cannot return to health via damaging cost increases

Buying expensive coal on the open market, combined with cost overruns for Medupi and Kusile, are part of upward pressure on pricing
Opinion
1 day ago

Load-shedding back as plant outages force Eskom’s hand

In recent months, the power utility's energy availability factor has been on a rapid decline
Companies
1 day ago

Eskom adds R1bn to diesel bill to keep the lights on

Eskom has spent R200m on diesel in 2018, and says although it is expensive, diesel generators are cheaper than load-shedding’s cost to the economy
Companies
3 days ago

