Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Employment Equity Act is not unconstitutional

20 November 2018 - 05:03
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Image:

The letter by Michael Bagraim MP, "Employment equity an iniquity" (November 13) refers.He writes that the “Human Rights Commission has found that equity policies are unconstitutional”.

The facts about this widely publicised stance expressed in the 2018 Equality Report of the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) have been vehemently challenged by the department of labour as having no substantive or legal basis. The department has sought audience from the SAHRC about recommendations outlined in this report.

In a meeting held on September 19 with senior officials of this institution, an acknowledgement was made by the SAHRC that the information outlined in the Equity Report had shortcomings in terms of substance and procedure.

However, the SAHRC indicated reluctance in withdrawing the sections that refer to the Employment Equity Act.  This reluctance to withdraw the sections of this report that refer to the  act has major constitutional and policy implementation implications for the transformation of the labour market. The department has not taken this lightly and has referred this report to a judicial review process.

The act has stood and passed the scrutiny of the Constitutional Court as evidenced in judgments such as Solidarity vs Department of Correctional Services [2016] SACC 18 and South African Police Service v Solidarity obo Barnard [2014] SACC 23.

It is false, malicious and without any substance to refer to any section of the  act or the whole act as unconstitutional.  

Sithembele Tshwete
Media liaison officer, ministry of labour

LETTER: Employment equity an iniquity

The Human Rights Commission has found that equity policies are unconstitutional
Opinion
7 days ago

CAS COOVADIA: Banks on your side, South Africans

The business of banking depends on a growing economy and increased wealth creation, and the banking business is committed to creating that, writes ...
Opinion
11 days ago

Solidarity takes to the streets over Sasol empowerment scheme

The trade federation says the exclusion of white members from Sasol's Khanyisa scheme goes against the core values of SA's constitution
National
25 days ago

Employment equity bill seeks to set targets in sectors

The change is needed as businesses ‘are not achieving the targets determined on the basis of the national economically active population’
National
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Choice of NPA boss will say much about ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
BEN TUROK: Reflecting openly on what went wrong ...
Opinion
3.
TOM EATON: Wipe the slate clean by allowing ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CAROL PATON: Disdain for separation of party and ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LETTER: Land reform is only the start
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

LETTER: Employment equity an iniquity
Opinion / Letters

CAS COOVADIA: Banks on your side, South Africans
Opinion

Solidarity takes to the streets over Sasol empowerment scheme
National / Labour

Reluctance to prescribe holding up progress with financial sector pledges for ...
Companies / Financial Services

Employment equity bill seeks to set targets in sectors
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.