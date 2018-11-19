LETTER: President Cyril Ramaphosa’s precedent for the world

As the expropriation without compensation debate proceeds inexorably to its inevitable conclusion, the precedent thereby created is surely raising the hopes of many around the world who claim to have been similarly dispossessed.

Consider those many Angles and Jutes all over England. They no doubt have Buckingham Palace and Hyde Park, among many others, in their sights. Edinburgh Castle is being targeted by the Picts, while the native Americans are lining up Manhattan and broad swathes of the Midwest.

Australian Aborigines are preparing to drive the white settlers into the sea (tit-for-tat); New Zealand’s Maoris are doing the haka at the prospect of North and South Islands falling into their tattooed laps. The Romans would get Italy back from the Italians (just visualise all those Romans lining up their chariots to occupy the Colosseum) and the Goths could swarm all over the Eiffel Tower.

Cyril Ramaphosa, though an expropriation without compensation pawn rather than a prime mover, is poised to become a global icon. Congratulations.

John Spira

Johannesburg