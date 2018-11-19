LETTER: Game farming takes a hit

President Cyril Ramaphosa has repeatedly assured foreign investors, who are obviously worried about the security of their investments, that if section 25 of the constitution is amended, it will in no way affect the financial climate in SA.

Ramaphosa is a game farmer and has been for many years. The game-farming industry will be one of the first affected by a section 25 amendment. Game farming was until early in 2018 a thriving, booming business.

One report states that the highest price paid for a buffalo was more than R100m. That bubble has already burst. Game farms and game stock prices have plummeted to 20% of what they were a year ago. Hundreds of jobs must have been lost already and this is just the beginning. Ramaphosa must be fully aware of this already because his own pocket has already been hard hit.

History has a way of repeating itself. In 15th-century Spain, when investors lost confidence in the sanctity of property ownership and the rule of law, the economy crashed. The article in Business Day, "Land expropriation without compensation spells economic disaster" (November 12) hit the nail on the head, and Ramaphosa must be fully in the picture.

Paul Steyn

Fourways