LETTER: Helen Zille is misunderstood

I am a big fan of your correspondent, Dr Lucas Ntyintyane, and respect and appreciate his sage and measured advice that appears so frequently in Business Day’s letter pages. I specifically share his condemnation of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi (Suu Kyi fails to speak on behalf of the persecuted, November 15).

But I cannot let his claim that Helen Zille is a “defender of colonialism” go unchallenged, when in reality she is anything but. Zille has always made it abundantly clear that she was only referring to some measures that did benefit the African continent. She spelled them out clearly and soundly argued and defended her case.

It is a great South African tragedy that the DA leadership then saw fit to publicly castigate, humiliate and jettison her. She remains one of our country’s foremost political minds and a principled grassroots activist for positive change.

Zille has always spoken truth to power and used her unique positions, first as Cape Town mayor and then Western Cape premier, to actively change things for the better.

Her shabby treatment by the DA, and her dismissal from the party as it grapples with so many vital issues that require open and honest debate, will come back to bite the party at the ballot box in 2019.

Mark Lowe

Durban