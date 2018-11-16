Opinion / Letters

LETTER: US system protects, not favours minorities

Senate ensures temporary majority in Congress does not ride roughshod over smaller states

16 November 2018 - 05:01
A voter waits for her party to cast their midterm election ballots at the Sisters of The Company of Mary in Tustin, California, U.S. November 6, 2018. Picture: REUTERS/KYLE GRILLOT
A voter waits for her party to cast their midterm election ballots at the Sisters of The Company of Mary in Tustin, California, U.S. November 6, 2018. Picture: REUTERS/KYLE GRILLOT

In the column, “US system rigged in favour of the minority” (November 14), Steven Friedman likens the US political system to that of apartheid SA because it apparently favours minority rule. His contribution is rife with misunderstandings of a political dispensation far superior and mature to that of SA.

Friedman criticises the constitution of the US Senate because it gives more populous states the same representation as less populous states. In so doing, he ignores the fact that in SA the Northern Cape (with a population of just more than 1-million) has the exact same representation — 10 seats — in the National Council of Provinces as does Gauteng (with a population of over 12-million). This was enshrined in the constitution to ensure that larger provinces aren’t empowered to ride roughshod over smaller provinces in matters of policy — the exact role of the US Senate.

Upper houses of governments serve a different purpose from that of lower houses. They act as a check and a balance, to ensure that transient majorities of lower houses do not completely dominate the wishes of substantial minorities. In the US this is particularly important, since the Democrats and the Republicans are more or less evenly matched in terms of popular support.

That South Africans should be “offering to help Americans achieve the democracy we enjoy” is a ridiculous notion — the democracy we enjoy has wrought oppression at worst and nervous uncertainty at best. We have a lot to learn about limited government from the US.

Martin van Staden
Randburg

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: The Democrats grabbed Trump by the midterms — let the games begin

Back at home, full unemployment would be worse than privatisation, so be careful what you wish for
Opinion
7 days ago

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: The US establishment misread Trump. Let’s not make the same mistake

America has a presidency built on lies, racism and attacks on the press — and there are signs SA could be headed down the same road
News
1 day ago

FT COMMENT: Midterms bring sanity amid the madness

The fact that both major parties have emerged from the midterms with grounds for optimism could be good news for the US political system
Opinion
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Under fire Gordhan is the best man ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Gigaba’s exit and the day the tide ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
BEN TUROK: Reflecting openly on what went wrong ...
Opinion
4.
PETER BRUCE: Protect us from yourself public ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
5.
ROB ROSE: The Tigon problem
Opinion / Editor's Note

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.