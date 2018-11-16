Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Barnes must pull up his socks and do his job

He rambles on about how leadership is about getting things done, but in the meantime my magazines don’t arrive

16 November 2018 - 05:01
Sapo CEO Mark Barnes. Picture: KOPANO TLAPE/GCIS
Recent columns by Mark Barnes, most particularly “Power mixed with incompetence at the top is a toxic impediment to all progress“ (November 13), make one think that he seems to be doing his best to prove the old academic joke that “those who can do, while those who can’t teach”.

He rambles on about how leadership/management is about getting things done but in the meantime my magazines don’t arrive, my post office and my post box disappear without warning after nearly 30 years with the same address.

The deadline for clearing the backlog caused by the strike has been moved once again.

Nobody said he was taking on an easy job, but he did take it, so Barnes should pull up his socks and do it. Finish one job at a time and then go and teach.

Henry Watermeyer
Lyndhurst

Post Office again fails to clear mail backlog

CEO Mark Barnes says it has taken longer than expected to clear the backlog because of festive season deliveries and increased internet postage
