LETTER: Suu Kyi fails to speak on behalf of the persecuted

Awu, Aung San Suu Kyi! Don’t you know many died to give you a voice when yours was taken away? Why are you silent when you could be the voice of the persecuted in your country?

When I first heard of your indifference to the plight of the Rohingya in Myanmar I said "no way, not you". Elie Wiesel said indifference is the worst crime.

Amnesty International is joining the growing list of the disappointed. So are Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Malala Yousafzai and many others around the world. I am happy that Seamus Heaney, who penned the famous poem The Republic of Conscience, is not alive to see the indifferent Suu Kyi.

It is hard to live with the reality that your hero is a myth. That’s how I felt when I discovered that the great Lance Armstrong was nothing but a drug cheat. I used to look up to Helen Zille, but she is a defender of colonialism. Now I must live with another truth — Suu Kyi was no Nelson Mandela.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

Via e-mail

