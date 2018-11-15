Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Suu Kyi fails to speak on behalf of the persecuted

It is hard to live with the reality that your hero is a myth

15 November 2018 - 05:01
Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi waiting for a meeting with Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang at the Presidential Palace during the World Economic Forum on Asean in Hanoi, Vietnam, on September 13 2018. Picture: REUTERS/KHAM/POOL
Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi waiting for a meeting with Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang at the Presidential Palace during the World Economic Forum on Asean in Hanoi, Vietnam, on September 13 2018. Picture: REUTERS/KHAM/POOL

Awu, Aung San Suu Kyi!  Don’t you know many died to give you a voice when yours was taken away? Why are you silent when you could be the voice of the persecuted in your country?

When I first heard of your indifference to the plight of the Rohingya in Myanmar I said "no way, not you". Elie Wiesel said indifference is the worst crime.

Amnesty International is joining the growing list of the disappointed. So are Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Malala Yousafzai and many others around the world. I am happy that Seamus Heaney, who penned the famous poem The Republic of Conscience, is not alive to see the indifferent Suu Kyi.

It is hard to live with the reality that your hero is a myth. That’s how I felt when I discovered that the great Lance Armstrong was nothing but a drug cheat. I used to look up to Helen Zille, but she is a defender of colonialism. Now I must live with another truth — Suu Kyi was no Nelson Mandela.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane
Via e-mail

