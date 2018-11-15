LETTER: SA needs strict gun-control laws to beat criminals

Year after year successive police ministers and commissioners have been presenting urgent crime-prevention strategies. The fundamental starting point for any plan in a country with critically endemic violent crime is to disarm criminals and then persuade licensed gun owners to cede their weapons for destruction.

Even a two-bit criminal who robs school children and old women is armed and professional criminals are armed with high-calibre weapons and explosives. There should be stringent legislation such as a 10-year mandatory prison sentence for the possession of a hand gun and 15 years for the possession of an automatic or assault weapon.

The application of common intent for accomplices should also apply. This has to be accompanied by an equally determined effort by the police and intelligence agencies to clean the country of illegal weapons. The smuggling of weapons into SA must be akin to treason as the intent is to destabilise the republic.

If legislators can take a respite from beating each other up and attend to creating a safe country for every child, perhaps they would start debating the near draconian legislation required to make our country safe.

Jay Naicker

Sandton

