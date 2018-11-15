Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Postal workers should not be allowed to down tools

The Post Office provides an essential service and employees must be precluded by law from striking

15 November 2018 - 05:01
Closed for business: Post Office workers during a national strike in mid-year to demand a 12% salary increase. When the strike ended in July, 45-million mail items were piled up in post offices around SA. Picture: PILANATHI RASMENI
Closed for business: Post Office workers during a national strike in mid-year to demand a 12% salary increase. When the strike ended in July, 45-million mail items were piled up in post offices around SA. Picture: PILANATHI RASMENI

The strike by the postal workers and the insouciant attitude adopted by the management of the Post Office in remedying the lack of delivery has been noted by many.

But few have drawn attention to the provisions in the rules of courts requiring the submission of pleadings by registered post. In the absence of a timeous, or indeed any, response to such pleadings, parties may well find that not only are they now divorced, but they have also lost a considerable amount of money.

The Post Office provides an essential service and no matter how many ANC cadres are deployed to it as upper management, all its employees should be precluded by law from striking.

Errol Callaghan
Goodwood

