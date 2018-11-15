LETTER: Postal workers should not be allowed to down tools

The strike by the postal workers and the insouciant attitude adopted by the management of the Post Office in remedying the lack of delivery has been noted by many.

But few have drawn attention to the provisions in the rules of courts requiring the submission of pleadings by registered post. In the absence of a timeous, or indeed any, response to such pleadings, parties may well find that not only are they now divorced, but they have also lost a considerable amount of money.

The Post Office provides an essential service and no matter how many ANC cadres are deployed to it as upper management, all its employees should be precluded by law from striking.

Errol Callaghan

Goodwood

