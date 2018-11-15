LETTER: ANC makes empty promises while filling its pockets

The ANC will never take the Western Cape again and will lose the national government in 2019 unless they rig the elections. This is because it seems as though all state institutions nave been captured, including the public protector, National Prosecuting Authority, the Hawks and the State Security Agency.

The ANC is preparing to loot even more than Jacob Zuma and his cohorts. They will sell the country to the Chinese, who already have police officers and a police station in SA.

The ANC has said before that they will rule until Jesus Christ comes; now they will promise people heaven, just like pastor Timothy Omotoso. We have been voting for them to have the biggest bellies while the majority is getting poorer and homeless.

I am tired of empty promises and people who vote for the looters, then cry and engage in endless protests instead of voting for alternative parties. The DA and ANC are two sides of the same coin.

Mhlobo Gunguluzi

Gugulethu