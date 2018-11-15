Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC makes empty promises while filling its pockets

People engage in endless protests instead of voting for alternative parties

15 November 2018 - 05:01
ANC supportes. Picture: REUTERS
ANC supportes. Picture: REUTERS

The ANC will never take the Western Cape again and will lose  the national government in 2019 unless they rig the elections. This is because it seems as though all state institutions nave been captured, including the public protector, National Prosecuting Authority, the Hawks and the State Security Agency. 

The ANC is preparing to loot even more than Jacob Zuma and his cohorts. They will sell the country to the Chinese, who already have police officers and a police station in SA.

The ANC has said before that they will rule until Jesus Christ comes; now they will promise people heaven, just like pastor Timothy Omotoso. We have been voting for them to have the biggest bellies while the majority is getting poorer and homeless.

I am tired of empty promises and people who vote for the looters, then cry and engage in endless protests instead of voting for alternative parties. The DA and ANC are two sides of the same coin.

Mhlobo Gunguluzi

Gugulethu

Voting intentions in SA, by the numbers

Respondents were asked which party they'd vote for if the elections were held tomorrow
News & Fox
5 days ago

Undecided voters will be key as survey shows party loyalties are waning

The proportion of eligible voters who feel close to the ANC has dropped to 35%, writes Collette Schulz Herzenberg
Opinion
8 days ago

RON DERBY: ‘Sober’ ANC must step up if Cyril is to salvage SA’s fortunes

Investors’ expectations are tempered by the fraught battle for the soul of the ANC
Opinion
10 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
BEN TUROK: Reflecting openly on what went wrong ...
Opinion
2.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Six core characteristics of ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
JOHN DLUDLU: SA’s economy will suffer while Cyril ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CAROL PATON: Ramaphosa seems powerless to stop ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Post Office scaling a mountain but not ...
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.