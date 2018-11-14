Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Water boards have leaky structures

Minister of Water and Sanitation needs to ensure ethical governance of water boards

14 November 2018 - 05:01
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Some state-owned water boards have been without formally constituted boards of directors for a long time. The board of Overberg Water in Somerset West was terminated by the water affairs minister (for reasons known only to her) in July 2017.

The minister, who is the sole shareholder in this company on behalf of the people of SA, decided to illegally combine the fiduciary duties of nonexecutive directors and the management functions of the CEO into one person.

The CEOs of these boards now approve their strategic direction and policies, provide oversight of themselves, manage the companies without independent oversight and disclose to stakeholders only what they deem important. 

This is no way to achieve legitimacy with stakeholders, promote ethical culture and improve performance, as King IV advises. The prescripts of King III and IV, the Companies Act and the Public Finance Management Act are clear about the separation of roles between a CEO and a board.

It is unethical for accounting officers to serve as their own accounting authorities. But this arrangement is quickly becoming a norm rather than an exception and poses numerous risks for the CEOs, their staff, other stakeholders as well as service delivery.

It is incumbent upon parliament, the primary custodian of the Public Finance Management Act, to act decisively and hold the minister and CEOs accountable for upholding the rule of law and business ethics.

Mpumelelo Ncwadi
Cape Town

Local government needs more state funds, says Salga

The Treasury admits it is grappling with how best to deal with the growing number of municipalities in financial crisis
National
4 days ago

Many hurdles hamper protection of water catchment areas

Efforts to clear invasive alien plants from the mountains around Cape Town’s dams show the hurdles to protecting catchment areas
Life
9 days ago

Holistic strategy and a national regulator will solve water crisis

Political will, capital and regulation needed to devise new system, writes Mark van Wyk
Opinion
4 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
CAROL PATON: Ramaphosa seems powerless to stop ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: We are in big trouble if Cyril ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
PETER BRUCE: Protect us from yourself public ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
4.
BEN TUROK: Reflecting openly on what went wrong ...
Opinion
5.
TOM EATON: Response to Mboweni’s tweets shows we ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Raw sewage to keep flowing into Vaal as intervention will take a year
National

Local government needs more state funds, says Salga
National

Many hurdles hamper protection of water catchment areas
Life

LETTER: Climate change demands quicker resource plan response
Opinion / Letters

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.