LETTER: Post Office has strange way of catching up

I live in KwaZulu-Natal and this week I received two copies of the New Scientist weekly magazines dated June 2 and June 9.

I cannot agree that the Post Office is catching up on delayed post to this part of SA. At this rate of “catch-up”, I can probably expect my Christmas-New Year New Scientist special around May next year.

I am still awaiting a small package from the US which was ordered in July and there are copies of UK and US magazines from April and May that have not yet arrived.

Is the backlog being tackled from the bottom of the pile or the top?

Arend Hoogervorst

Kloof

