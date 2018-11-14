Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Post haste a foreign concept

Out-of-date overseas magazines were delivered in the past week by a man in an unmarked van

14 November 2018 - 05:01
EXPANSION: People queue at the Parkview Post Office in Johannesburg. Picture: THE TIMES
I wish I could share the optimism in the letter, “Post Office is delivering” (November 12). I had a deluge of long out-of-date overseas magazines delivered in the past week by a man in an unmarked van.

In the latest batch of mail that arrived on Tuesday was a letter from a London bank dated September 10 requiring me to complete an internet transaction by entering a one-time PIN number. The PIN’s validity expired a month ago.

And two books I posted by registered mail to Johannesburg on July 4 are still sitting “in transit” at CapeMail four months later. When I protested at Longbeach Mall post office I was met with a shrug and told I could fill out a complaint form.

Bring back the Pony Express!

Richard McNeill

Noordhoek

