LETTER: Africa should unite to make labour body work in its favour

Multilateralism is under threat but the International Labour Organisation (ILO) is configured differently from all other UN bodies — tripartism is foreign to their existence. This is borne out by recent issues under discussion, which has led to concerns about the emerging erosion of the role of the ILO’s governing body.

There is a blurring of the reporting lines and intended responsibilities, visible from the proliferation of issues decided elsewhere and which the ILO is expected to implement without tripartite engagement. Because of this, tension is visible in the organisation.

The Africa region lacks coherence in the debate on the rules of the ILO. This group lacks trust in one another, which is very sad as no individual country or delegation can make the gains that can be achieved as a collective.

African delegates to the ILO need to strategise better. We can agree to disagree on certain aspects, but we should vociferously rally behind positions we adopt — something sadly lacking in this group when participating in plenary. We do not have the voice of all our member states.

We should tread carefully when consulting and lobbying other groups to avoid the dilution or weakening of positions adopted by the region.

Our presence in the plenary seems to decrease in the afternoon and evening sessions. This is dangerous as critical decisions could be taken in our absence.

Africans should not only remain united but also vigorously pursue positions taken in our region in pursuance of our interests in the ILO.

Phathekile Holomisa

Deputy labour minister, Cape Town

