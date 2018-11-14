LETTER: What a buffoon Trump is for refusing to honour war heroes

It was shocking to see that, during the commemoration of the end of World War l in Paris at the weekend, President Donald Trump declined to pay his respects to honour the sacrifice of thousands of men braver than he is.

With his father's money he managed to dodge the draft in Vietnam.

So he perversely decided not to visit the graves of thousands of American troops in France with the lame excuse that it was raining. The weather did not deter 60 heads of state from paying their respects.

What a buffoon Trump is, on top of all the other epithets he has been given so far.

JM Bouvier

Bryanston

