LETTER: Green power the only sensible option

Both the Inga hydroelectric project and the Coega oil refinery featured in Business Day on Monday, like the new coal-fired power stations being mooted elsewhere, smack of financial and environmental recklessness.

Around the world the future is low-cost solar, wind power and electric vehicles. SA’s economy can benefit from low-cost renewable energy, building the vehicles of the future and eliminating forex wasted on imported energy, while the health of citizens will improve radically when the smog is eliminated.

Why can’t the political and business people who make our big decisions see this? SA is likely to be more adversely affected by climate change than anywhere else!

Brian Paxton

Cape Town

