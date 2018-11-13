Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Green power the only sensible option

SA should be investing in solar energy, wind power and electric vehicles

13 November 2018 - 05:01
Both the Inga hydroelectric project and the Coega oil refinery featured in Business Day on Monday, like the new coal-fired power stations being mooted elsewhere, smack of financial and environmental recklessness.

Around the world the future is low-cost solar, wind power and electric vehicles. SA’s economy can benefit from low-cost renewable energy, building the vehicles of the future and eliminating forex wasted on imported energy, while the health of citizens will improve radically when the smog is eliminated.

Why can’t the political and business people who make our big decisions see this? SA is likely to be more adversely affected by climate change than anywhere else!

Brian Paxton
Cape Town

Wind industry signs charter to push energy transformation

The SA Wind Energy Association is set to optimise  the local wind industry, and renewable power in general, helped by the government’s procurement ...
National
4 days ago

SA joins International Energy Agency fold

As an association member, SA can participate in various IEA activities in a nonbinding manner, while member countries are required, for example, to ...
National
6 days ago

LETTER: Climate change demands quicker resource plan response

Integrated Resource Plan to reduce SA's reliance on coal for energy to less than 20% by 2050 is far too slow. The document appears oblivious to the ...
Opinion
7 days ago

SA’s energy future unpacked

SA’s energy blueprint, the draft integrated resource plan, takes nuclear off the table, but opinion is divided over the inclusion of coal in the mix
Features
12 days ago

