LETTER: Call for moratorium on bills is warranted

Tim Hughes’s column, “A call to place a moratorium on bills before parliament” (November 12), is clear and relevant.

Many bills have already been passed. Some relate to things such as unlawful killing, robbery and assault. Laws are even passed relating to corruption. Then there are overarching laws enshrined in the constitution to protect citizens. I propose that parliament applies its collective mind to the implementation of existing laws before making any new ones.

John Weinkove

Craighall