LETTER: Steinberg’s analysis of Ramaphosa is spot-on

As anticipated, Jonny Steinberg presents an excellent analysis (Ramaphosa is no coward; he is simply a true democrat, November 9). This is so because it is set in the real world of blood and gore.

What I particularly appreciated was the non-Hollywood ending (“Who knows whether he will succeed”), to which I might add that those of us living in the suburbs also have a role to play beyond “cheering and booing”, by respecting context, searching our collective and individual souls, and finding ways in which we, as ordinary human beings, might help ensure this fragile project upon which all our futures hang is delivered intact.

Hendrik Mentz

