LETTER: Public health-care system is not coping

The Human Rights Commission is requesting a meeting with Gauteng health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa and head of department Mkhululi Lukhele regarding hospital overcrowding. Are they joking? That is beyond the pay cheque of Prof Lukhele and Dr Ramokgopa. Not even President Cyril Ramaphosa has the answer.

The commission must first answer why more people are flocking to Gauteng. Why is public health care the first port of call for many, including the unemployed, immigrants and the poor? Because they can’t afford the private health-care sector.

Are you then surprised by overcrowding? The system is not coping and very soon will collapse.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

Via e-mail