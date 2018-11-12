Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Public health-care system is not coping

12 November 2018 - 05:03
The Human Rights Commission is requesting a meeting with Gauteng health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa and head of department Mkhululi Lukhele regarding hospital overcrowding. Are they joking? That is beyond the pay cheque of Prof Lukhele and Dr Ramokgopa. Not even President Cyril Ramaphosa has the answer.

The commission  must first answer why more people are flocking to Gauteng. Why is public health care the first port of call for many, including the unemployed, immigrants and the poor? Because they can’t afford the private health-care sector.  

Are you then surprised by overcrowding? The system is not coping and very soon will collapse.  

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane 
Via e-mail

Health department changes tack to woo private-sector doctors

Health department aims to attract more private-sector general practitioners
National
3 days ago

Rahima Moosa Hospital has admitted fault in the deaths of nine babies

The hospital violated the right to access healthcare and section 28 of the constitution‚ which says the best interests of children are of paramount ...
National
2 days ago

Missing Esidimeni patients will be found, says Gwen Ramokgopa

21 mentally ill patients are still unaccounted for after being moved to unlicensed NGOs
National
5 days ago

Health Minister Motsoaledi defends underspending on health insurance

Health mininster Aaron Motsoaledi outlines the reasons behind his department's failure to spend all of its budget
National
10 days ago

