LETTER: Failing to learn from history

In World War 1, which ended a century ago, forests were destroyed and poisoned, wildlife wiped out, human life wasted (8.5-million soldiers and 13-million civilians died in this war). The war was triggered when Archduke Franz Ferdinand, heir to the Hungarian empire, was assassinated on a bridge in Sarajevo, Bosnia on June 28 1914.

More than 80 years later, in 1998, I stood on that same bridge as SA ambassador accredited to Bosnia-Herzegovina in a city destroyed once again by shelling during an international armed conflict around ethnic strife that ended in 1995. People of all ethnic groups in Sarajevo told me that they were living happily and peacefully together until ideologies and politics intervened.

During my spell as SA high commissioner to Cyprus, around the same time, people on both sides of the divide (the Greek-controlled south and Turkish-controlled north), told me exactly the same thing. And today populists and ideologists around the world are beating the ethnic drum again. When will we ever learn?

The world is beautiful, but has a disease called man — Friedrich Nietzsche.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag