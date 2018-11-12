LETTER: EFF protests too much over bank fraud

It is hard to imagine that the directors who stole R2bn from VBS Mutual Bank could have spent all that money already. Even Grace Mugabe would have difficulty achieving that, so a fair proportion of this money must still be somewhere.

Why is the EFF so hell-bent on using taxpayers' money to save this bank instead of asking the Hawks to go after these crooks to recover the money? Could it be that there are more EFF skeletons in that closet?

Johann Kruger

Noordhoek