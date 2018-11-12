Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Defiant driving must not be deified

12 November 2018 - 05:04
Picture: MARK STOKOE
As an introduction to his article on a new Porsche, Thomas Falkiner expresses his exasperation at high penalties for driving offences in Bahrain (“Formidable piece of machinery”, November 8).

That comment calls for sharp criticism. SA has one of the worst road-accident rates in the world. Falkiner’s ill-advised comment suggests speeding, drunken driving and the like are matters of minor concern requiring minimal sanction. It is that attitude by our drivers that has bedevilled improved safety on our roads.

We kill 40 people a day on our roads.  

Responsible driving demands obeying the rules. Drive in Australia like you drive here and 80% of our drivers would lose their licence in a month, if not less!

We need law-enforcement authorities who take their job seriously and can win back our roads. What we do not need are people like Falkiner who undermine more severe punishment.

Ron Legg
Waterfall

