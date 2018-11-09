Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Women the winners despite Trump’s hostility

09 November 2018 - 05:01
Democratic congressional candidate Abby Finkenauer reacts after appearing at her midterm election night party in Dubuque, Iowa, U.S. November 6, 2018. Picture: REUTERS/KC MCGINNIS
The most important unintended consequence of Donald Trump’s divisive presidency of the US is the rise of women of all cultural and religious backgrounds.

How inspiring to see two native Americans and a Muslim woman entering politics at the highest level, flying in the face of Trump’s divisive rhetoric. I have always believed the world needs more women in politics: compromise and care are embedded in their DNA.

Another unintended consequence is that the Democrats have now been confirmed as the rainbow party representing the diversity of the American nation — the Republicans pale in comparison. The one increasingly represents the future and the other the past. This is a positive message for the whole world, especially for diverse nations such as ours.

Dawie Jacobs
Sterrewag

