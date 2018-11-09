LETTER: Stop looking over your shoulder, Ramaphosa

When is President Cyril Ramaphosa going to forget about next year’s election? It’s a given that the ANC will take a beating, but all rational thinkers would agree that it is likely to remain in power (albeit with fewer seats in parliament). So Ramaphosa can afford to focus on the present situation, which seriously affects the nation both practically and psychologically.

A good start would be to stop pussyfooting around the bad apples in his cabinet and fire them. We all know who they are — Zuma supporters who are tainted with corruption — and what they are up to: putting the brakes on the president’s new dawn. Ramaphosa needs to put pressure on the Hawks to get their act together by prioritising case files that lead to arrests, starting with those politicians who are clearly implicated.

These steps will not only satisfy the electorate but enhance the president’s status as a true leader. Anything less will place him alongside political party animals intent on feathering their own nests. Bite the bullet, Cyril, and show your mettle.

Cliff Buchler

George

