LETTER: Malusi Gigaba is a clownish porn star

Embattled home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba is at it again, this time showing his small finger to EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi during the debate in parliament on Tuesday. This is how he responds to those who criticise him after the circulation of that embarrassing porn video.

There are no excuses for this childish behaviour, especially when it takes place in parliament. He is a disgrace, a clown who, if he had any self-respect, would excuse himself from the position of minister. He must go and be a porn star somewhere else, not in our parliament. It is not his kindergarten — the governing party or president must act now before he embarrasses himself, his family, the ANC and the country any further.

We are tired of leaders who don’t take themselves or their positions seriously. Gigaba must understand that his actions harm us, and will continue to do so as long as he remains in the position. We have become a joke the world over. I urge the president to act swiftly and put this matter to rest. Gigaba must also be reminded that whoever suggested he could be a future president of this country lied to him. We are not going to be led by a porn star.

Tom Mhlanga

Braamfontein

