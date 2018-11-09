LETTER: How does Swiss bank boost SA?

In what way is the local office of a Swiss private bank a boost for SA (Boost for SA as second Swiss bank plans local office, November 8)?

Contrary to the bank’s blatant marketing, which your article parrots, this august Swiss private bank is setting up here for the sole purpose of helping ultra-rich South Africans move their assets offshore.

While this is perfectly legal and rational, in what possible way is it a vote of confidence in the president or the future of SA?

Thomas Olver

Via e-mail

