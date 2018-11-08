Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Time to ditch BBBEE

Competence not colour should be the determining factor.

08 November 2018 - 05:01
Criterion: For most professional service providers to the government whose contracts are worth less than R50m, BBBEE status becomes a much bigger determiner of state procurement. Picture: ISTOCK
President Cyril Ramaphosa has stated in parliament that liquidating SAA could collapse state finances due to its large outstanding debt, guaranteed by government. All guarantees in favour of state-owned enterprises could then fall due.

Would it be too much to hope that government will instead collapse race engineering (officially known as broad-based black economic empowerment) at SAA?

Surely in these dire straits we need the best people in critical posts, not the best black person? Colour should not be the determining factor. Competence should be all that matters.

Willem Cronje
via e-mail

