LETTER: Time to ditch BBBEE

President Cyril Ramaphosa has stated in parliament that liquidating SAA could collapse state finances due to its large outstanding debt, guaranteed by government. All guarantees in favour of state-owned enterprises could then fall due.

Would it be too much to hope that government will instead collapse race engineering (officially known as broad-based black economic empowerment) at SAA?

Surely in these dire straits we need the best people in critical posts, not the best black person? Colour should not be the determining factor. Competence should be all that matters.

Willem Cronje

via e-mail

