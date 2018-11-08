LETTER: Eaton criticism of DA backing of Plato as mayor is unfair

Plato has been championing the fight against crime for several years at local and provincial government. As the Western Cape community safety MEC Plato was at the forefront of the province’s crime-fighting efforts, with his department receiving nine successive clean audits.

Furthermore, he has provided opportunities to young South Africans through the Chrysalis Academy. The academy provides at-risk youth with residential development skills.

Plato’s experience in fighting crime will benefit the city, parts of which are riddled with intolerably high levels of violent crime. The national government has done little to combat crime in the Western Cape, but Plato has done his best using all the resources at his disposal and using the oversight role in his former department effectively. He has also built strong community links, which work to combat crime in pockets of the province.

To disregard all of these accomplishments and only focus on Plato’s stint in the NP is unfair of Eaton. These interventions have made substantial changes in people’s lives.

Eaton, who never has to worry about his children being gunned down in gang crossfire, will never understand the gravity of the fight Plato has waged against crime and what he is committing to doing for the people of Cape Town.

The DA remains confident in Plato’s ability to serve as Cape Town mayor. He will accelerate the delivery of basic services and continue the fight against crime. He will be playing his part in fulfilling the DA’s mission to build One SA for All.

Bonginkosi Madikizela

DA Western Cape leader