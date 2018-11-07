Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SAA worth saving

A positive flying experience makes SAA worth saving

07 November 2018 - 05:00

Hardly a day passes without some depressing negative news about SA Airways (SAA) — just yesterdayBusiness Day wrote about two cabinet ministers being at odds about its future (or lack of it).

SAA recently flew me (and many others, as it was a full aircraft) from Johannesburg to Munich. The plane was sparkling new and had the scent of a new car. Impeccably attired cabin staff, like proud ambassadors, fussed over those on board. Indeed, one could not fault SAA one iota from step on to step off.

I accept that not everyone may have had the same SAA experience, but my journey left me with three thoughts:

  • SAA still ranks as one of the finest international carriers in the world.
  • There are good people at SAA who make it their business to make sure your flight is comfortable and enjoyable.
  • As South Africans, we should rally around saving SAA, even if it means having to substantially privatise the airline.

Reid Corin

Via e-mail

