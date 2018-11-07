LETTER: SAA worth saving

Hardly a day passes without some depressing negative news about SA Airways (SAA) — just yesterdayBusiness Day wrote about two cabinet ministers being at odds about its future (or lack of it).

SAA recently flew me (and many others, as it was a full aircraft) from Johannesburg to Munich. The plane was sparkling new and had the scent of a new car. Impeccably attired cabin staff, like proud ambassadors, fussed over those on board. Indeed, one could not fault SAA one iota from step on to step off.

I accept that not everyone may have had the same SAA experience, but my journey left me with three thoughts:

SAA still ranks as one of the finest international carriers in the world.

There are good people at SAA who make it their business to make sure your flight is comfortable and enjoyable.

As South Africans, we should rally around saving SAA, even if it means having to substantially privatise the airline.

Reid Corin

Via e-mail