LETTER: SAA not downed by graft

It is unlikely that corruption is the primary reason for the continued losses suffered by SA Airways.

It is undoubtedly a contributing factor, but other factors such as overstaffing, the deployment of politically loyal cadres and running the airline as an experiment in racial engineering are more likely the primary reasons for its poor performance.

This is the current trouble with the racial nationalists and political left in the cabinet and governing party. They are still not willing to admit to the consequences of the policies they have championed, settling instead for the too-easy explanation that the cause of every failure is corruption.

Corruption may be a by-product of policies such as cadre deployment, but little will change in how parastatals are run until the primary reasons for their failure are admitted to and addressed.

Frans Cronje

CEO, Institute of Race Relations

