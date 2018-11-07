LETTER: ANC failed on immigration

The DA has not presented a policy framework that blames foreign nationals for our troubles. Economic stagnation is the result of failed ANC economic policy, resulting in poverty and unemployment. Crime is the result of the dismal leadership of the SA Police Service. Not all foreign nationals are criminals, not even the majority. The few who are found to be should be dealt with decisively, as must be the case for South Africans who commit crimes.

When it comes to jobs, the ugly truth is that there are employers who hire undocumented migrants because the workers either don’t know their rights or would be too afraid to approach the authorities about the violation of their rights. Taking potshots at the DA for retweets and likes will not combat the exploitation of undocumented workers, nor put an end to the xenophobic violence that repeatedly sweeps SA.

The DA’s policy will protect everybody. Our plan will ensure that we have well-functioning border posts, that we root out the corruption at the department of home affairs — a major cause of illegal immigration — and that we ensure undocumented immigrants are regularised or assisted in leaving the country if they do not meet the criteria for remaining here.

Jacques Julius

DA spokesperson on immigration

