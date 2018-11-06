Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Replace BEE laws to create real equality

Changing our society from the current apartheid mindset requires radicalism, not begging

06 November 2018 - 05:41
BB-BEE has done very little to close the pay gap between white men and the rest of us because it is vague, weak and conciliatory in its tone. Picture: ISTOCK
It is time to be bold and scrap broad-based BEE (BBBEE) and affirmative action legislation and replace it with enforceable laws to close the pay gap between men and women in general, and white men and everyone else.

It is useless to talk about building an equal society when white men remain the king of our jungle.

If we don’t act now our black sons and daughters are destined to earn less than their white male classmates in perpetuity.

BBBEE has done very little to close the pay gap between white men and the rest of us because it is vague, weak and conciliatory in its tone.

Changing our society from the current apartheid mindset requires radicalism, not begging.

It is obvious that education and experience are not the equalisers we are often told they are. It’s time to call a spade a spade.

Mpumelelo Ncwadi
Via e-mail

