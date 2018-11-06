LETTER: De Lille doth protest too much

The DA’s Cape administration, as well as its supporters, are breathing a sigh of relief at the eventual resignation of Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille, make no mistake about it.

With her reported arrogance, petulance and continued denials of the accusations, as well as the charges filed against her, she appears to be the architect of her own misfortunes.

I am reminded of William Shakespeare’s play Hamlet, in which Gertrude, while questioning a woman who denied any form of guilt, said in exasperation: “Methinks the lady doth protest too much!”

Granville Killin

Via e-mail

