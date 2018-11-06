Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Build houses with SAA bailouts

SAA bail out funds could be put to better use

06 November 2018 - 05:01
A South African Airways Airbus A320. Picture: SAA
A long time ago I learnt from my father the banking precept that “your first loss is your least loss”.

Looking at the desperate attempts being made once again to re-animate the corpse of SAA makes me think of the thousands of houses that could be built with the money being squandered in doing so.

This isn’t crass or corrupt, it’s simply stupid.

John Logan
Kenilworth

Pravin Gordhan puts SAA on notice to get on with turnaround plan

The public enterprises minister  tells the board to take immediate measures to deal with its challenges
National
1 day ago

SAA should be shut down, says Tito Mboweni

SAA ‘is loss-making, it’s unlikely to sort out the situation, in my view we should close it down,’ says the finance minister
Companies
4 days ago

