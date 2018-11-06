LETTER: Build houses with SAA bailouts
A long time ago I learnt from my father the banking precept that “your first loss is your least loss”.
Looking at the desperate attempts being made once again to re-animate the corpse of SAA makes me think of the thousands of houses that could be built with the money being squandered in doing so.
This isn’t crass or corrupt, it’s simply stupid.
John Logan
Kenilworth
