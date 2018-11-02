Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Herman Mashaba diverts attention from real state of Joburg finances

The city has become dirtier under his watch, finances have become weaker and the billing crisis is enduring

02 November 2018 - 05:00 Dr Rabelani Dagada
Mayor Herman Mashaba. Picture: ALON SKUY​​
The City of Joburg recently issued a statement claiming that it saved R400m through austerity measures and called a press conference to release its crime statistics.

The statement on the savings was issued to divert attention from a damning Moody’s report on October 24 that changed the outlook for the City of Joburg from stable to negative due to liquidity pressures increasing.

The report said the rationale for the negative outlook was the “weak revenue collections rate”, which led the city to use R3bn  from short-term facilities. It also noted that “cash balances declined to R2.2bn in [financial year ending in] 2018 from R3.1bn  in [financial year ending in] 2017”.

It is therefore improbable that the City of Joburg saved R400m — you cannot save cash you never had.

The crime statistics were thumb-sucked to create news headlines. The city does not have the resources to collate data and produce reliable stats.

Mayor Herman Mashaba argued that he should be given powers to establish a prosecution and prison system. It very apparent that his mind is not focused on the basic functions of the municipality.

The city has become dirtier under his watch, finances have become weaker and the billing crisis is enduring, yet the mayor wants to prosecute and imprison criminals.

Dr Rabelani Dagada
Johannesburg

