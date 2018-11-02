Opinion / Letters

LETTER: E-toll burden should be shouldered by all, not just Gauteng

Nobody can doubt that Sanral’s refusal to disclose full details of the beneficiaries of the e-toll system is because those arrangements are void

02 November 2018 - 05:00 John Price
Picture: SUNDAY WORLD
Picture: SUNDAY WORLD

The e-toll system in Gauteng is being challenged as the case between Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse and the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) winds its way through the courts. The government repeats the mantra “users must pay” as though it is holy writ, but it is met by a better claim that “beneficiaries must pay”.  Facile phrases are not law and will not solve the problem.

Sanral surreptitiously imposed e-tolls years ago thinking it  could bully motorists, but instead provoked the public. A simple petrol levy at the time would have covered the cost of the road improvements with ease, and at minimal expense.

Inhabitants of Gauteng have no choice but to use the toll roads. Gauteng is the industrial and financial hub of SA and the taxes it raises benefit the whole country. The cost of improving Gauteng’s roads will be minimal if spread across the country, and the beneficiaries should pay.

Instead, Sanral installed gantries and cameras, computer systems, call centres and a violation processing centre at an enormous cost.  Contracts and ongoing arrangements have  been kept secret from the public. 

Since the end of the Zuma era the extent of the massive corruption set in motion by the ANC is beginning to emerge, and nobody can doubt that Sanral’s refusal to disclose full details of the beneficiaries of the e-toll system is because those arrangements are void.

What can a court decide — void, voidable or valid? Any decision will present a political problem, and the maxim “when in doubt, do nothing” will only make it worse.

John Price
Via e-mail

THETO MAHLAKOANA: Cosatu to take its fight against e-tolls to Ramaphosa’s door

The trade union federation is angry over remarks made by Tito Mboweni in support of the user-pays model
Opinion
2 days ago

How internet commuting is the way to beat e-toll blues

Amid a lack of adequate, quality public transport, the fourth industrial revolution offers a solution to the conundrum of peak traffic demand, writes ...
Opinion
3 days ago

EDITORIAL: The smart road to lasting recovery

Naspers’s announcement that it will invest a monumental R1.4bn in technology start-ups is the sort of foresight the country needs
Opinion
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: An upside-down state of affairs
Opinion / Home & Abroad
2.
PETER BRUCE: Rob Davies must come clean at Zondo ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: How Cyril Ramaphosa rewarded ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
ROB ROSE: The mercy killing of VBS
Opinion / Editor's Note
5.
LUMKILE MONDI: Forget populist shaming and cut ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.