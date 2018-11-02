Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC looting and mismanagement has left SA in this economic mess

The ANC officials keep using their favourite mantras that apartheid is responsible for all our current ills

02 November 2018 - 05:00 JM Bouvier
ANC supporters. Picture: REUTERS
Another day, another idiotic comment from energy minister Jeff Radebe. In September he capped petrol price increases, which cost the government millions of rand the fiscus could hardly afford as SA is in a financial hole.

Then he said “we do not produce our own oil in SA and we import our oil and Opec determines prices and so the increases are out of our control”. He forgot to say that SA sells petrol at cheaper prices to neighbouring countries than it does to its citizens.

When will Sasol decide it is payback time and contribute to the country? It was established by the government many years ago. Unfortunately the ANC took over, mismanaged, looted and destroyed the economy.

The ANC officials keep using their favourite mantras that apartheid is responsible for all our current ills and that it is the fault of the international markets. If the country was managed properly we wouldn’t be bothered by international petrol fluctuations because our currency would be strong.

JM Bouvier
Bryanston

