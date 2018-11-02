Opinion / Letters

LETTER: An ineffective state

The government seems unwilling to deal with corruption and incompetent senior officials

02 November 2018 - 05:00 Nathan Cheiman
South African parliament. GCIS
South African parliament. GCIS

The ANC and the government are so corrupt and ineffective that there is little hope that the dire economic and unemployment situation will improve.

The fact that Malusi Gigaba, Ace Magashule and Qedani Mahlangu are still active in the ANC and the government is beyond belief.

Both the ANC and the EFF have been implicated in the VBS bank heist. Most of the municipalities which invested their money with VBS are dysfunctional, and the government may have to recapitalise them.

There appears to be no rush for the government to prosecute miscreants involved in corruption. Some EFF members are also embroiled in corruption.

Is SA going down the same road as many other African countries with a poor record of governance?

Nathan Cheiman
Northcliff

STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Down with service delivery and up with serving the people

Sitting around waiting for the government to deliver services is a deeply undemocratic idea
Opinion
2 days ago

Government to set up pay strategy to cope with recent wage increases

Provinces and national departments will get advice on how to absorb the R30bn increase in the government wage bill
National
3 days ago

EDITORIAL: Jobs crisis needs action yesterday

It's time for government to grab low-hanging fruit that will boost the economy, such as tackling visa policies and the lack of spectrum
Opinion
2 days ago

Proposal to cap petrol price to be finalised in January

The government is looking to introduce measures to boost competition in setting the price of 93 octane petrol 
Economy
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: An upside-down state of affairs
Opinion / Home & Abroad
2.
PETER BRUCE: Rob Davies must come clean at Zondo ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: How Cyril Ramaphosa rewarded ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
ROB ROSE: The mercy killing of VBS
Opinion / Editor's Note
5.
LUMKILE MONDI: Forget populist shaming and cut ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.