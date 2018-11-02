LETTER: An ineffective state

The ANC and the government are so corrupt and ineffective that there is little hope that the dire economic and unemployment situation will improve.

The fact that Malusi Gigaba, Ace Magashule and Qedani Mahlangu are still active in the ANC and the government is beyond belief.

Both the ANC and the EFF have been implicated in the VBS bank heist. Most of the municipalities which invested their money with VBS are dysfunctional, and the government may have to recapitalise them.

There appears to be no rush for the government to prosecute miscreants involved in corruption. Some EFF members are also embroiled in corruption.

Is SA going down the same road as many other African countries with a poor record of governance?

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff

