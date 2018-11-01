LETTER: More likely SA will follow Venezuela’s path

It would be a grave mistake to "forget Venezuela", as Tom Eaton suggests in his column, "Forget Venezuela, stay away from Brazil" (October 30). The likelihood is much greater that SA will follow Venezuela’s trajectory than Brazil's. It is therefore Venezuela's lessons that must be heeded, rather than Brazil's.

The rhetoric of Venezuela's leftist dictatorship is no less repulsive than that of Brazil's president-elect, Jair Bolsonaro. Ahead of the 2013 Venezuelan elections, government media described the prominent opposition candidate Henrique Capriles, grandson of Holocaust survivors, as “Jewish-Zionist bourgeoisie” and called on voters to reject “international Zionism”.

In 2005 former Venezuelan president Hugo Chávez implied that then US secretary of state Condoleezza Rice was asexually frustrated. He added that, even so, he would refuse to have sex with her: “She should forget about me. I won't make this sacrifice for the fatherland, let someone else do it.”

Bolsonaro says he supports torture, but Nicolas Maduro’s regime already employs it daily. For example, a recent interview with Lorent Saleh, an activist who was imprisoned for four years in the hands of Venezuela’s secret police, details the torture methods — some traditional and others cutting-edge — that the regime employs in its dungeons.

To identify hypocrisy and corruption as the defining characteristics of the Maduro dictatorship is to display a profound ignorance of its true nature. Do not forget Venezuela and do not look away. This is the model SA's third-largest political party espouses. If implemented, it will lead to disaster here, as it did in Venezuela.

John Endres

Via e-mail

