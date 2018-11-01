Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Jair Bolsonaro is a dangerous man

Many of Bolsonaro’s positions — on women, political freedom or sexual choice — are anathema to liberal beliefs

01 November 2018 - 05:00 Frans Cronje
Jair Bolsonaro. Picture: REUTERS/PILAR OLIVARES
Jair Bolsonaro. Picture: REUTERS/PILAR OLIVARES

The ascension to power of Brazil’s president-elect Jair Bolsonaro, as with the rise of right-wing demagogues in other parts of the world, contains great dangers for classical liberals or conservatives (in the American sense of the term).

The economic reforms Bolsonaro plans to introduce may improve the performance of the Brazilian economy, raise living standards, and increase levels of economic freedom. Motivated by opposition to the economic misery created by socialist ideologues, and schadenfreude at their defeat, critics of the political left may be tempted into endorsements of Bolsonaro and some of what he intends doing.

The classically liberal tradition does not offer its advocates that option. It requires a complete and unqualified commitment to economic and political freedom.

Many of Bolsonaro’s positions — on women, political freedom or sexual choice — are anathema to liberal beliefs. While the rise of Bolsonaro-style demagogues is a defeat for the political left, it is not a victory for conservatives or classical liberals. 

Bolsonaro is a dangerous man who tempted his supporters to trade a measure of political liberty for the promise of stability and prosperity. Offer many South Africans that choice and, given the state of the economy and experience of the past decade, they might make the same deal.

But when the deal goes bad and the requisite economic performance is not delivered, triggering a clamp down on civil liberties, the society that struck it will find itself in the same position it had under a leftist administration.

Frans Cronje
CEO, Institute of Race Relations

Jair Bolsonaro vows to cut ad spending for media that 'lie'

Brazil's president-elect starts to push through with conservative agenda in emulation of US President Donald Trump
World
1 day ago

Jair Bolsonaro’s pledge to fix Brazil’s economy boosts stocks

Much of the business community blames Brazil’s leftest politicians for corruption and years of economic turmoil, culminating in the country’s worst ...
World
2 days ago

CARTOON: Ordem e Regresso #Bolsonaro

Tuesday October 30 2018
Opinion
2 days ago

Jair Bolsonaro vows to save divided Brazil as voting begins

Far-right former army captain Bolsonaro faces leftist Fernando Haddad
World
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: How Cyril Ramaphosa rewarded ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
KARYN MAUGHAN: NPA's credibility deficit keeps it ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Tom Moyane continues to lament ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Jobs crisis needs action yesterday
Opinion / Editorials
5.
STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Down with service delivery and ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.