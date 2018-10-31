Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Waugh hits nail on the head over discipline

Former captain is right to blame Australian cricket’s controlling body for decline in players’ discipline

31 October 2018 - 05:00 A R Modak
Steve Waugh. Picture: REUTERS
Former skipper Steve Waugh is spot on that the controlling body of Australian cricket’s lax approach to misdemeanours on and off the field was the cause of the decline in discipline among his compatriots' cricket team.

When street fighters enter the realm of professional sport, the industry ends up with louts like Conor McGregor, whose foul-mouthed verbals towards a Russian fighter ended ugly, and a few Australian sledgers who tarnished sport in the same way that betting did some years ago.

Known globally for foul play, finally getting their comeuppance during their tour to SA, the team has undergone a metamorphosis of sorts that affects their performance but without the usual trademark crudeness.

The game needs sterner captains, like Waugh or even Imran Khan of old, to instil a greater sense of honour in representing one’s country. The green and gold or the baggy green are prized caps and nothing uncharacteristic in a player’s behaviour should be tolerated.

AR Modak
Robertsham

