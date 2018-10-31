LETTER: Minister Davies’s complaints are worrying

The investment summit led by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week was a resounding success. With R290bn raised in two days, it demonstrates that SA is again open for business. The pledges of about R400bn raised by the president’s special envoys from several countries are also encouraging.

SA’s largest companies are now willing to partner with the government to build the economy. This signals that the so-called “investment strike” by business is coming to an end.

However, there’s a blot in Ramaphosa’s efforts to rebuild the economy. Reports that trade and industry minister Rob Davies is complaining about being sidelined are worrying. He appears to be in the dark about the work of the special envoys appointed by the president.

All ministers are appointed and serve at the prerogative of the president. Davies’s side-lining raises the notion that the executive is bloated with duplication of functions by the different ministries. The president appointed economic development minister Ebrahim Patel to lead the interministerial team that included Davies to plan the success of the investment summit.

The president must move swiftly to reduce the size of the executive, as he indicated in his inaugural state of the nation address. This matter was echoed by finance minister Tito Mboweni during his medium-term budget policy statement last week.

Davies must roll up his sleeves and get to work like all South Africans to ensure our economy once again occupies its rightful place in the ranks of global economy. SA’s economy has been battered and bruised, and we cannot afford to nurse the egos of individuals right now.

Mafika Siphiwe Mgcina

MPL, Johannesburg