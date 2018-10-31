LETTER: Home affairs way too slow

As everyone now knows, Malusi Gigaba is the minister of home affairs. However, when he has a bit of spare time from his video making (was it on his cellphone paid for by taxpayers?), could he please ask his people to speed up the processing of permanent residence permit applications?

My employee has had an application in for more than two years now and is still waiting on the home affairs’ decision. It takes two years to make a decision, but not for the Gupta family, of course.

Rob Sowry, Sandton