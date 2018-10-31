LETTER: Hate speech is presented as fact

The polarisation of society all over the world is happening faster by the day. The letter headlined Clintons not leader icons (October 30) defaming Bill and Hillary Clinton is a clear example of how basic hate speech is slipped under the radar as "fact".

Yes, Hillary did lose the US election, but not due to the voters' choice. The loss was a result of the US system’s electoral college. She was the voters' choice by over 2.8-million votes; she received 4.5% more votes than President Donald Trump.

The world relies more on people like Republican strategist Frank Luntz, who appeared on Amanpour on CNN. He sounded reasonable and balanced, but is well known for using the power of language to influence outcomes on a national scale.

Unfortunately, he was responsible in the 1990s for persuading the Republicans to use words like "corrupt", "hypocrisy", "sick" and "traitors" when describing any Democrat. Remind you of anyone you’ve listened to lately?

Stephen W Burrow

Modderfontein